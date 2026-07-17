NHIDCL fails to complete 20 km road in 9 yrs; avoids EMP, drain, lighting work

Jammu-Akhnoor 4-laning highway project

*Highway still awaits mandatory safety audit

Gopal Sharma

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JAMMU, July 16: Even after the lapse of about nine years, the prestigious Jammu-Akhnoor 4-laning highway project, which was sanctioned by the Union Government during 2018 has not been completed by the Government agency- National Highway Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd (NHIDCL), while it was yet to complete major bridge along 20 Kms stretch between Suyya No. 1 and Khati Chowk near existing bypass bridge over river Chenab.

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Though the senior NAHDCL officials claim to have completed more than 90 per cent of the work on the highway, the sources revealed that no safety audit of this highway has been conducted so far by the concerned authorities and moreover, the contractor has over looked the mandatory Environment Management Plan (EMP), both sides drain work and the lighting on this 4-lane highway, which was part of draft contract agreement, copy of which is in the possession of the 'Excelsior'.

As per contract agreement, Schedule-4, additional pedestrians facilities in the form of guards rails , foot paths, lighting etc. shall be provided in the built up area and the high embankment of structures. Besides this, the contractor shall provide road side plantation in accordance with the manual of specifications and standards as referred in the Schedule B & D, as cost of environment management plan. It is unfortunate that even the median spaces of the highway at most of the places are lying filled with stones and debris and await proper plantation, and traffic signals, solar traffic blinker signals at intersections have also been overlooked by the agency.

Sources revealed that out of about 40 kms length of drain work, hardly 6-7 kms drain has been constructed and rest of the area has been left for the reason best known to the people connected with the project. The highway does not meet the National Highway standards and is bumpy at many places. Unauthorised median openings have been given at Purkhoo Garhi and Gurhga Singhu at filling stations, making black spots, inviting unavoidable accidents. Perhaps this is the only highway where drain work has been grossly ignored besides other requirements. If these works remained ignored, the contractor is likely to save money to the tune of about Rs 25 to 30 crores. The safety audit of this highway should have been conducted by an independent agency like IIT Jammu, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee etc, the sources said.

Official sources said that about 20.350 kms road project worth Rs 194 crores from Muthi in Jammu up to Khati Chowk near Bypass bridge over Chenab in Akhnoor, was allotted to Mumbai based company M/s Tarmat Infra Ltd. But the work on this project commenced late as the Tarmat sublet the work to the three different contractors having no good expertise in the field of constructing roads of National Highway standards. This process consumed some time besides DPRs, design of the bridges and other allied works.

While the work on the 6 kms length from Canal Head up to Muhti was executed by the Singla Constructions Ltd, but the work on remaining about 20 kms stretch was secured by M/s Tarmat Infra Ltd during 2018. After lot of initial wrangles, the Tarmat claimed to have started work on this project in July 2019. Two years time was given to the company for completion of this task. The contractor was given one year's extra time in view of Covid and July 2022 was fixed as the completion target instead of July 2021. However, this project went on snail's pace and failed to meet several deadlines.

The delay in completion of this project led to escalation in the project cost exerting extra burden on the public exchequer. The NHIDCL and the Consulting agency failed to keep proper supervision on the contractors. Moreover, highway safety concerns were also violated at several road intersections.

Sources revealed that the revised project cost of this 20.350 kms four-lane project is now Rs 215 crores besides the escalation cost at the standard rate per year. It may go around Rs 50 crores beyond the initial project cost of Rs 193.99 crores. The 80 mt span double steel bridge over Ranbir Canal near Dumi Malpur will now be constructed as its design has been changed after objection by the J&K Irrigation department. This has also led to cost escalation in the project. The contract of this project is said to have been allotted to a Hyderabad based firm.

The road is yet to be handed over to the NHIDCL by the contractors, but many potholes have been created on the road surface, that too, before its final completion. All the important drainage work, which is the lifeline of any highway, has been left incomplete after executing at only some stretches. The absence of proper and complete drainage will eventually damage the road besides compromising road safety during rains.

Sources added that the actual ground work on this 26.35 kms road project from Bhagwati Nagar/ Canal Head Jammu up to Khati Chowk, a crossing near new concrete Chenab bridge near Akhnoor town along bypass road was started during 2018, though the project worth Rs 917 cr was sanctioned during 2015 as part of Prime Minister's Development Package Projects. The construction was taken up in phases. Moreover, the work on the bridge over Ranbir Canal near Suyya No. 1 (Bypass) remained abandoned for long.

Executive Director, NHIDCL Jammu, Ashish Shukla when contacted said that more than 90 per cent of the work on this project has already been completed and the traffic is plying on it. He however, said that there were certain reasons of delay on the project.

Referring to the bridge over Ranbir Canal near Akhnoor Bypass, Shukla said the work is in progress on this important bridge. This bridge will have 80 mt span and is expected to be completed in next three months. He said the work on Chenab bridge having 450 mt span is also in progress and is expected to be completed by December this year.

When asked that drain work on both sides of the entire highway has been avoided by the contractor besides installation of lights and Environment Management Plan (EMP), including planting of trees on both sides and plants/ medium trees in median of the highway, in violation of the contract agreement, the Executive Director said the work is still in progress and concerned NHIDCL engineers will make the contractor to follow the terms of contract agreement. He said drain work is still in progress and it will be completed and small trees are being planted in the middle space of the highway as the big trees create problem for the moving vehicles.

Another official said the design of the Ranbit Canal bridge has been changed and now instead of 40 mts two spans, 80 mts span steep bridge is being constructed there. The remaining work on another bridge near Muthi is also in progress and hardly work of approach roads to these bridges is left which will also be completed shortly, he added.

The official said Sept 2026 has been given the final completion target to the contractor and they are hopeful of completion of this road by that date. On the question of bumpy and poor quality of the road, he said the rectification will be done by the contractor before handing over the road. With the plying of traffic the surface will properly settle down and if any bumpy stretch is left, it will be repaired by the agency as per contract agreement, he added.