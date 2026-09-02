NHAI Toll Fraud: ED Raids Rakesh Choudhary’s House and Office in Jammu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at several places in the country in connection with an alleged fraud in toll collection at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas. In Jammu, the ED team searched the premises of businessman Rakesh Choudhary. The team reached his Green Belt residence in Gandhi Nagar at around 9 am along with central security forces. The house was sealed during the search and entry and exit were restricted. The ED team also searched Choudhary’s office in Trikuta Nagar and checked documents and other records.

The ED action is linked to an alleged fraud in toll collection at different NHAI toll plazas. The investigation is reportedly focused on the alleged use of unauthorised software to prepare fake or unauthorised toll receipts. The agency is checking how the money collected through the alleged system was handled and whether it was kept outside NHAI’s official accounts. The searches are being carried out by the ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

Apart from Jammu, searches are also being conducted at different locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, NCR and Kolkata.