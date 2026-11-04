NHAI organises vigilance awareness walkathon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Office Jammu & Kashmir, organised the vigilance awareness walkathon at Sidhra Junction, Jammu, today as a part of the ‘Preventive Vigilance Campaign-2026', aimed at promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in public life.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 100 individuals, who came together to spread awareness about ethical conduct, probity and the importance of a corruption-free society.

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Gautam Vishal, Regional Officer, NHAI, Jammu & Kashmir, addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of integrity, transparency and accountability in public service. He highlighted the need to uphold ethical values and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. He also encouraged participants to carry forward the message of vigilance and responsible citizenship.

Ravi Kesar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), J&K, also addressed the gathering and shared his views on the importance of integrity, ethical conduct and responsible citizenship.

Dr Akhil Gupta, Orthopaedic Surgeon, from Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, also addressed the participants and delivered an informative health talk, sharing practical tips on maintaining physical fitness, adopting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring overall well-being.

A vigilance pledge was also administered during the event, wherein participants reaffirmed their commitment to honesty, integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption.

Ish Gupta, Project Director, NHAI, PIU Udhampur, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement and support in making the event a success. He thanked participants for contributing towards spreading the message of integrity, transparency and accountability.

The event concluded with a collective message of "Probity for Prosperity", reaffirming the commitment towards building a transparent, accountable and corruption-free nation.