NHAI Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Parking On National Highways

NEW DELHI, June 24: State-owned NHAI on Wednesday said it has intensified action against encroachments and unauthorised parking along National Highways to enhance road safety.

NHAI in a statement said unauthorised parking of vehicles, roadside encroachments and unregulated activities along National Highways pose significant risks to road users and adversely impact traffic flow and safety.

To address these challenges, NHAI said it has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorised parking across various states on national highways, along with their latitude and longitude coordinates. The authority is working closely with state governments, district administrations, and enforcement agencies to remove unauthorized parking from national highways.

In addition, NHAI said it has also directed its field offices to undertake immediate audits of all Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installations and ensure that components such as traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable speed detection systems, variable message signboards and emergency call boxes are fully operational.

Also, deployment of ambulances and recovery vehicles, enhanced highway patrolling, integration of ATMS alerts with enforcement agencies and proactive maintenance of safety infrastructure are being prioritised to enable faster incident response, improved enforcement and safer travel for national highway users across the country. (PTI)