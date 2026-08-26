JAMMU, Aug 26: A three-member expert team of NHAI on Wednesday conducted a detailed technical examination of the fatal incident during construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to ascertain the cause and review the launching process.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar was crushed to death when a span segment slipped at the construction site of Package-15 of the expressway at village Jakh in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba.

As part of the examination, three experts with extensive experience in the field were called to the site, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Jammu said in a statement here.