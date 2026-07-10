NHAI ensures safe, seamless highway connectivity for Amarnath pilgrimage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Through comprehensive highway maintenance and round-the-clock monitoring across the Jammu region, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), RO Jammu is ensuring safe, smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims undertaking the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

A handout stated that before the start of the Yatra, NHAI Jammu undertook extensive maintenance and road safety works on various National Highway (NH) stretches in the region which included road repairs, resurfacing at identified locations, renewal of lane markings, maintenance of crash barriers, cleaning of drains, upkeep of road furniture, painting and maintenance of toll plazas, vegetation clearance and other essential highway improvement works.

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Fresh road markings have been restored on key highway sections to improve lane discipline, enhance visibility during day and night and strengthen the overall road safety.

Dedicated maintenance teams and engineers continue to remain deployed at strategic locations to monitor highway conditions and respond promptly to any operational requirement, ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement. Since the start of the Yatra on July 3, 2026, thousands of pilgrims have been travelling on the NH network across Jammu with ease and the proactive measures undertaken by NHAI Jammu have ensured safer, smoother and more comfortable travel experience for the pilgrims as well as other road users.

The handout further stated that the NHAI continues to closely monitor the highway network in coordination with its PIUs, concessionaires and other stakeholders to maintain seamless connectivity and high standards of safety throughout the Amarnath Yatra 2026.