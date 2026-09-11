NHAI demolishes 17 shops at Satwari, traders seek rehabilitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today demolished 17 shops at Satwari area as part of the highway widening project, triggering resentment among affected traders who claimed that the action was carried out without adequate prior notice.

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President of the Nai Basti Bazar Association Naveen Gupta said the shopkeepers had received demolition notices around two years ago, but the drive was subsequently put on hold following intervention by local leaders.

He said that during a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on September 8, in which local BJP MLAs were also present, the affected traders were asked to remove their belongings from their shops within two-three days.

“However, we were later assured that the demolition drive had been put on hold. NHAI teams then arrived around 4 am with men and machinery and demolished 17 shops,” Gupta said, adding that three more shopkeepers were served ultimatums to remove their belongings as soon as possible.

According to Gupta, 39 shops are required to be removed for the highway widening project, including 33 belonging to the Jammu Municipal Corporation and three to the Irrigation Department for which the affected shopkeepers were paying rent for the last several years.

With 17 shops demolished, three shopkeepers given time to remove their belongings and the remaining 19 shops—three at Satwari and 16 at Nai Basti—also served ultimatums, the traders said they were facing uncertainty over their livelihood.

The Nai Basti Bazar Association President Naveen Gupta said the affected shopkeepers had been assured rehabilitation at Gole Gujral by the administration and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

However, the process of transferring the identified Revenue land to the JMC is yet to be completed, he said.

Gupta said the affected traders were taken to the proposed site near the Jammu Tawi Wonderland project and an e-bus charging station during the September 8 meeting.

He said the Revenue Department officials told them on the day that it would take around six months to transfer the land to the JMC, raising concerns over how the displaced shopkeepers would manage their livelihood in the interim.

Meanwhile, former Minister and JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla visited the demolition site and expressed solidarity with the affected traders.

He criticised the authorities for demolishing the shops without first ensuring a proper rehabilitation arrangement.

Bhalla said the shopkeepers had been running their businesses at the site for nearly five decades and urged the administration to provide them a written, time-bound rehabilitation plan.

He also criticised BJP MLAs for allegedly failing to effectively raise the issue with the authorities before the demolition.

He said development works were necessary, but the livelihood of small traders should not be disrupted without a viable alternative.