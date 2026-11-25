Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: In a unique initiative to promote tourism and showcase the rich cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has beautified the portals of the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel (Chenani-Nashri Tunnel) on National Highway-44 with vibrant and colourful murals depicting the region's cultural, architectural, historical and spiritual heritage.

The artistic murals showcase several prominent religious, historical and tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir, including the sacred Amarnath Cave, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Shankaracharya Temple, Raghunath Temple, historic Mubarak Mandi Palace, picturesque Dal Lake and the iconic Mughal Gardens.

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The artwork also highlights the region's scenic beauty, tourism potential and modern highway infrastructure, reflecting Jammu and Kashmir's progress in connectivity and development.

Ish Gupta, Project Director, NHAI, said, "The initiative aims to blend modern infrastructure with the distinctive cultural identity of the region and transform the tunnel portals into visually appealing landmarks that celebrate the rich heritage and diverse tourism attractions of Jammu and Kashmir."

He said, "Apart from enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the National Highway corridor, the initiative would enrich the travel experience of commuters, create awareness about prominent tourist destinations and encourage travellers to explore the region's cultural, spiritual and natural treasures."

The colourful murals are expected to add a distinctive visual attraction for commuters travelling along the strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.