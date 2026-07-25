NH restored, flash flood hits Udhampur village

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed for the three consecutive days due to multiple landslides/mudslides was restored this evening while a flash flood hit a village in Udhampur during last night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic Jammu, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that after clearance of multiplce landslides between Udhampur and Banihal by this evening, the light motor vehicles were released towards Kashmir Valley, Doda and Kishtwar.

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He said about 3500 load carriers/trucks etc were stranded in Udhampur, Nagrota, Samba, Dhar Road and they will also be released later if the weather permits.

Reports said that trucks specially carrying perishable items were also released for Kashmir after clearing LMVs and the heavy traffic was moving towards Kashmir when the last reports arrived here. The vehicles coming from Doda and Kishtwar and stranded at Batote, Nashri and Chenani area were also allowed to move towards Jammu.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, remained blocked at Deval bridge, Samroli and Jakhani in Udhampur district and between Banihal and Ramban due land slides. While the road in Ramban sector was cleared during noon, it took much time to the NHAI to cleared Samroli and Jakheni stretches.

The MeT official has forecast rainfall over parts of Jammu, particularly the Chenab valley, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, with South Kashmir expected to receive significant precipitation. Weather conditions are likely to improve gradually after the afternoon, though scattered showers may continue till evening.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Jammu during the past 24 hours, with Udhampur recording the highest precipitation of 96.5 mm till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, followed by Batote 84.2 mm, Ramban 69.5 mm and Bhaderwah 65.7 mm, according to rainfall data.

In the Jammu region, Katra received 45.1 mm of rainfall, Kathua 44.8 mm, Banihal 38.3 mm, Doda 35 mm, Reasi 27.5 mm, Kishtwar 27 mm, Jammu Airport 26 mm, and Poonch 7.5 mm.

Meanwhile, flash flood hit the Barkuanda area of Udhampur district early Friday, causing damage to several houses and prompting the evacuation of affected families.

The district administration evacuated three affected families to the government middle school at Barkuanda as a precautionary measure, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, while officials have launched an assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.