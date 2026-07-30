NH-44 Udhampur–Chenani Stretch To Remain Closed On July 31 For Slope Stabilisation Works

Udhampur, Jul 30: In view of the continuing threat posed by landslides and falling debris, the Udhampur district administration has ordered a complete suspension of traffic on the Udhampur–Chenani stretch of National Highway-44 on July 31, 2026, to facilitate intensive slope stabilisation and restoration works near Ladha, Samroli. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).

According to an order issued by the Office of the Additional District Magistrate, Udhampur, incessant rainfall since July 18 has triggered repeated landslides, mudslides and continuous falling of loose debris at the vulnerable hillside, posing a serious threat to commuters and restoration personnel. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).

The administration said that although two-way traffic has already been restored by widening the valley-side carriageway, permanent stabilisation of the affected slope requires deployment of heavy machinery for removal of loose overhanging debris, a task that cannot be carried out safely while traffic remains operational. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).

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The order directs the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PIU Ramban, to undertake intensive debris clearance, slope stabilisation and all necessary restoration works during the traffic halt to ensure the highway is reopened safely and at the earliest. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).

Senior Superintendents of Police of Udhampur and Ramban, the Superintendent of Police (Traffic), NHW Ramban, and other concerned officers have been instructed to implement appropriate traffic regulation and diversion plans and ensure strict enforcement of the order. NHAI has also been directed to deploy adequate manpower and machinery, install warning signs and barricades, maintain coordination with civil and police authorities, and keep emergency response teams, ambulances and disaster management resources on standby throughout the operation. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).

The District Information Officer, Udhampur, has been asked to widely publicise the temporary closure through print, electronic and social media so that commuters can plan their travel accordingly. The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate Prem Singh (JKAS), will remain effective only for the specified period unless modified or withdrawn. Temporary Traffic Halt on NH-44 (udhampur - chenani).(KNC)