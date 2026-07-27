NH-44 Blocked After Landslide At Dewal, Udhampur; Restoration Work In Progress

Jammu, July 27 : The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked on Sunday after a landslide struck the Dewal area of Udhampur district, disrupting vehicular movement.

Officials said that debris from the landslide blocked the highway, prompting authorities to immediately launch restoration operations. Road clearance teams and machinery have been deployed at the affected site to restore traffic at the earliest.

Authorities have cautioned commuters against travelling on NH-44 for the time being, warning that the area remains vulnerable to fresh landslides and shooting stones due to unstable weather and terrain conditions.

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The Traffic Police have appealed to the public not to rely on unverified information or rumours regarding road connectivity. Travelers have been advised to check the latest highway status through the official J&K Traffic Police social media platforms or contact the Traffic Control Units at Srinagar, Ramban, and Jammu before undertaking any journey.

Officials said that traffic will be allowed only after the highway is declared safe for vehicular movement. Further updates are expected once restoration work is completed. (KNC)