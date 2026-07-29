NGT pulls up SMC for delaying Achan cleanup

* Seeks Comm’s affidavit on revised Mar 2028 target

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 28: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has questioned the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) over extending the deadline for clearing nearly 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Achan landfill in Srinagar by another year.

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The Tribunal has directed the Commissioner, SMC, to file a detailed affidavit explaining the delay, the quantity of waste processed, and the gap between waste generation and treatment.

Hearing Original Application No. 543/2024, the Principal Bench of the NGT observed that while SMC had earlier informed the Tribunal through an affidavit in September 2025 that the entire legacy waste would be cleared by March 2027, its latest compliance report, dated March 27, 2026, shifts the completion target to March 2028.

The Tribunal noted that the fresh report was not supported by an affidavit.

The Bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad, directed the Commissioner, SMC, to disclose the quantity of legacy waste cleared since September 2025, the manner in which the treated waste has been utilised, including compost and inert material, the amount of municipal solid waste generated daily, the quantity processed every day, and the existing treatment gap.

During the hearing on July 24, Joint Commissioner Syed Abul Qasim, appearing virtually on behalf of the SMC, sought three weeks' time to file the Commissioner's affidavit.

The Tribunal allowed the request and listed the matter for further hearing on October 7, 2026.

According to SMC's compliance report submitted before the Tribunal, approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of the nearly 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Achan landfill have been processed through biomining so far.

The report states that one trommel machine and one ballistic separator are operational, while another trommel machine is being installed to scale up the remediation work.

The report also states that Srinagar generates around 520-550 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, while the existing facilities comprise a 100-TPD Material Recovery Facility and a 50-TPD windrow composting plant, leaving a processing deficit of around 320-350 TPD.

To bridge the gap, SMC has proposed an 800-TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility with an RDF plant, a compressed biogas plant, an expanded Material Recovery Facility and a scientific landfill.

The proposal is awaiting administrative and Cabinet approval before tenders are floated.

The compliance report further states that the Corporation has operationalised its effluent treatment plant, integrated leachate management with biomining operations, planted over 3,200 trees around the landfill, completed civil works for a 125-TPD construction and demolition waste processing facility, and initiated measures for odour control and environmental monitoring.

However, the Tribunal has sought verified details through a sworn affidavit before considering the Corporation's claims.

In its affidavit filed before the NGT in September 2025, the SMC had assured the Tribunal that unscientific dumping at the Achan landfill would end and 100 per cent scientific processing of municipal solid waste would be achieved by March 2027 under a time-bound action plan.

It had also informed the Tribunal that five lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste would be processed by December 2026 as part of the landfill remediation programme.

The latest compliance report, however, extends the deadline for complete remediation of the legacy waste to March 2028, prompting the Tribunal to seek the Commissioner's sworn affidavit explaining the delay and the progress made so far.