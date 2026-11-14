NGT finds major gaps in assessment, seeks actual ground status of 27 wetlands in J&K

Most tested samples fail water quality criteria

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 13: Finding a crucial gap in the assessment of wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) to disclose their actual existing area and provide a comparative account of the revenue-record area and the area surviving on the ground.

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The Tribunal observed that although the revenue area of 27 identified wetlands measuring more than one hectare and situated outside forest areas had been disclosed by the JKPCC, their existing area had not been furnished. It directed the Committee to obtain the details of the actual area of each wetland so that the difference, if any, between the revenue-record area and the existing area could be established.

The direction assumes significance amid concerns over the disappearance, shrinking, encroachment and pollution of water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in view of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) finding that 518 out of 697 lakes in the Union Territory had either vanished or shrunk.

The observations were made by a Bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad while hearing Original Application No. 239/2024 along with connected Original Application No. 237/2026.

The JKPCC had filed its report on October 1, 2026, furnishing details of 27 newly identified wetlands outside forest areas. The identification was based on the district-wise list received from the Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing.

However, the Committee informed the Tribunal that it had repeatedly approached the concerned Deputy Commissioners for information regarding revenue area, sources of pollution and the extent of encroachment in the wetlands falling within their respective jurisdictions. The correspondence included repeated communications to the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Kupwara between May 30 and September 9, 2026, while Baramulla was also approached in July 2026.

Responses were received from the Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla, Kathua and Samba, whereas information from Jammu and Kupwara remained awaited.

One of the most significant disclosures concerned Rakh-i-Daslipora wetland as the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, informed that the wetland was not existing on the spot and the proprietary land in the estate of Rakh-i-Daslipora was being used for paddy cultivation through Kamas.

The district-wise assessment also covered Janglote wetland in Kathua district. No source of pollution or encroachment was reported there.

In Samba district, nine wetlands were included in the assessment, comprising three unnamed water bodies, Ranjri Sar, Rahiya Sar, Gura Salathian Sar, Mawa Sar, Pati Talao and Doghor. Their recorded areas ranged from one hectare to 1.055 hectares. The Deputy Commissioner reported that no source of pollution had been observed in these wetlands except Mawa Sar, where domestic effluent was identified as the source of pollution. No encroachment was reported in any of the nine wetlands.

The remaining ten identified wetlands in Jammu district included six unnamed water bodies besides Kalith Sar, Gurd Keian Talao, Kurwando and Sangani Sar.

In Kupwara district, the identified wetlands included an unnamed water body, Chak Changri Sar, Tangchak Sar, two other water bodies and Boban Sar. The information regarding these ten wetlands in Jammu and six in Kupwara was still awaited from the respective Deputy Commissioners.

The water quality analysis submitted by the Regional Directors of JKPCC, Jammu and Kashmir, revealed that several sampled wetlands failed to meet the Class B primary water quality criteria prescribed for outdoor bathing.

The Regional Director, Jammu, informed that out of 13 identified locations, 12 samples were collected, as one site in Samba was inaccessible. According to the district-wise analysis, all three samples collected from Jammu failed to meet the Class B criteria. In Kathua, the single sample collected met the prescribed standards. In Samba, the report's tabulation mentioned eight samples received, of which only two met the Class B criteria. However, the accompanying narrative in the report referred to nine samples, stating that only two met the prescribed standards.

The Regional Director, Kashmir, reported that out of six wetlands tested in Kupwara, four failed to conform to the Class B criteria for organised outdoor bathing, mainly with regard to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). Rakhi Duslipora wetland in Baramulla district also failed to meet the prescribed criteria concerning BOD and dissolved oxygen.

Taking note of the water quality violations, the JKPCC informed the Tribunal that it had requested the Regional Directors of Jammu and Kashmir to identify the concerned persons, agencies or departments responsible for violating environmental norms so that corrective, remedial and punitive action could be initiated.

The communications in this regard were issued on August 7, 2026, followed by reminders on September 9, 2026. However, the report did not disclose the final identification of the responsible persons or agencies.

After examining the report, the Tribunal specifically pointed out that disclosure of revenue-record area alone was insufficient and directed the JKPCC to obtain details of the existing area of every wetland and furnish a comparative position of the revenue area and the area actually existing on the ground.

The matter has been listed for February 26, 2027.