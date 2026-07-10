NGT Amicus exposes critical gaps in Ladakh’s environmental compliance

Rs 30 crore green fund remains largely unspent

UT faces 12.33 MLD sewage treatment deficit

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, July 9: Even as the Union Territory of Ladakh has claimed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is processing 100 per cent of the municipal solid waste generated in Leh and Kargil, the Amicus Curiae assisting the Tribunal has flagged several critical gaps in the UT’s environmental management, questioning the sustainability of the claims and calling for urgent corrective measures in waste management, sewage treatment and protection of ecologically fragile areas.

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In an observation note submitted before the National Green Tribunal in Original Application dealing with compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other environmental issues, the Amicus Curiae has underlined that Ladakh’s unique ecological sensitivity and geographical constraints demand climate-responsive, decentralized and scientifically monitored waste management systems rather than mere infrastructure creation.

The observation note states that future efforts must focus on measurable environmental outcomes, operational efficiency throughout the year, prevention of pollution and long-term sustainability.

According to the compliance report examined by the Amicus Curiae, Ladakh, having a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 Census) spread across two Urban Local Bodies of Leh and Kargil, generates 23.47 tonnes per day (TPD) of municipal solid waste. The report claims that the entire quantity is collected, transported and processed through Integrated Solid Waste Management facilities at Skampari in Leh and Kurbathang in Kargil, leaving no processing gap.

However, despite these claims, the Amicus Curiae has sought a detailed explanation for the assertion of complete processing, particularly in view of the rapidly increasing tourist influx into Leh and the mounting environmental pressures arising from urbanization, plastic waste and packaging materials.

The observation note points out that Leh has been witnessing unprecedented tourism growth, creating serious challenges for management of both solid and liquid waste. Similarly, Kargil’s rapid urbanization could place increasing pressure on limited local resources. It also questions the fate of waste generated from military cantonments in Kargil, observing that the compliance affidavit is silent on this crucial aspect.

The report further reveals several significant information gaps despite the claim of complete solid waste processing. No information has been provided regarding authorized waste recyclers, construction and demolition waste processing facilities, sanitary waste collection and disposal systems, inert waste and silt management. While refuse-derived fuel (RDF) is being transported to cement factories in Jammu due to the absence of an RDF plant within Ladakh, there is also no bio-methanation facility in the UT.

The Amicus Curiae has recommended adoption of decentralized waste processing models, mandatory source segregation of waste, climate and terrain-specific waste treatment technologies and separate waste management strategies during peak tourist and pilgrimage seasons.

It has also suggested restrictions on single-use plastics, disposable cutlery and excessive packaging materials while advocating biodegradable alternatives. Dedicated systems for construction and demolition waste and sanitary waste disposal have also been proposed along with establishment of a self-sustainable RDF disposal mechanism within Ladakh and creation of an online grievance platform for municipal waste-related complaints.

The observation note also reviews the status of legacy waste remediation in the UT. While Leh has reportedly achieved complete remediation of its legacy waste site, Kargil still has 32,741.31 metric tonnes of legacy waste requiring treatment. Of the total 66,819 metric tonnes identified in Kargil, 34,077.69 metric tonnes have been remediated so far, with completion targeted by November 30, 2026.

However, the Amicus Curiae has observed that the compliance report provides no information regarding leachate disposal, land recovery after remediation, groundwater and soil restoration plans or future utilization of reclaimed land.

It has emphasized that bio-mining alone should not be treated as completion of compliance and has recommended long-term soil stabilization, groundwater treatment, plantation drives and continuous environmental monitoring. Simultaneously, it has stressed that fresh waste dumping must be prevented while legacy waste remediation is underway.

The report indicates a 12.33 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment gap against total sewage generation of 15.33 MLD. Leh generates 8.69 MLD of sewage while Kargil generates 6.64 MLD. At present, Leh has only one sewage treatment plant with an installed capacity of 3 MLD, whereas Kargil has no sewage treatment plant at all.

The note further points out that approximately 90 per cent of the treated discharge ultimately flows into the River Indus, but no water quality analysis of rivers or streams has been furnished. Similarly, there is no information regarding faecal coliform, total coliform or faecal streptococci levels, which are essential indicators of water quality.

The report also notes that there are no sewage drains in the UT, with sullage flowing through open drains. Household sewer connectivity also remains incomplete, with 4,380 households connected in Leh out of a target of 5,900, while Kargil presently has no household sewer connections, though around 6,000 connections have been proposed.

The Amicus Curiae has recommended decentralized community-level wastewater treatment facilities instead of relying solely on extensive sewer networks, observing that such systems may not be practical in Ladakh’s difficult terrain. It has also suggested reuse of treated wastewater considering the region’s increasing water scarcity, establishment of buffer zones around ecologically sensitive water bodies and institutionalized desludging of septic tanks wherever centralized sewerage remains unavailable.

A ring-fenced environmental account opened on December 28, 2023, has received Rs 30 crore, but only Rs 5.31 crore has been utilized so far. The Amicus Curiae has remarked that the figures indicate substantial under-utilization of available funds.