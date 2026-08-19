NG employees of GMC Kathua hold signature campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 18: On the second day of their indefinite peaceful protest, the non-gazetted employees of Government Medical College (GMC), Kathua, today organized a signature campaign to strongly highlight their long-pending demand for the early finalization and notification of their Service Recruitment Rules (SRRs).

The employees stated that despite having rendered more than seven years of service, they continue to face uncertainty regarding career progression, promotions and service conditions due to the prolonged delay in finalization of the SRRs. They are also demanding regular promotions through Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) and rectification of long-pending pay anomalies.

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As part of today's protest, except for emergency services, elective OT and OPD registration, other routine services remained non-functional. The employees clarified that they do not want patient care to suffer and have always remained committed to serving the public. However, they emphasized that the prolonged neglect of their genuine service-related issues has left them with little option but to intensify their peaceful and democratic protest.

Through the signature campaign, the protesting employees sought to collectively convey their concerns and demonstrate the seriousness of their demands. They appealed to the Government and concerned authorities to take up the matter with due seriousness and urgency, stating that while they do not wish to create inconvenience for patients, the Government must also recognize the difficulties being faced by employees for more than seven years and take concrete steps towards resolving the issue at the earliest.

The employees once again made a sincere appeal to the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, urging him to intervene personally and issue necessary directions to the concerned department(s) for the expeditious finalization and notification of the Service Recruitment Rules, along with appropriate action on promotions through DPCs and pay anomalies.