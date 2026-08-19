NG employees of GMC Baramulla on indefinite strike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Non-gazetted employees of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla today began an indefinite strike, demanding the immediate framing of recruitment rules that have remained pending for nearly seven years.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

The protesting employees alleged that the prolonged delay has stalled promotions, prevented fresh recruitment and led to severe staff shortages across five newly established Government medical colleges in J&K, adversely affecting patient care.

Raising slogans, the employees said they had earlier suspended a similar protest after the administration assured them that the recruitment rules would be finalized within three months.

However, they claimed the deadline passed without any progress.

The employees said they would continue the protest until a senior official from the administration or the Health and Medical Education Department, including the Health Secretary, provides a concrete assurance and timeline for finalizing the rules.

According to the protesters, the absence of recruitment rules has blocked career progression and left a large number of vacancies unfilled in the new medical colleges.

They claimed that several institutions are operating with nearly 50 per cent staff shortages, placing an additional burden on existing employees.

"We were recruited in 2019, but the recruitment rules have still not been framed. As a result, there are no promotions and vacant posts are not being filled," a protesting nurse said.

"In some departments, where 10 nurses are required, only two are managing the workload. The entire GMC Baramulla is understaffed, and patient care is suffering."

The nurse said repeated representations and follow-ups over the past several years had failed to yield results, forcing employees to resume agitation.