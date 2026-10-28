NG employees of five new GMCs announce protests over SRR delay

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Expressing deep anguish over prolonged administrative apathy, the Coordination Committee of Non-Gazetted (N-G) employees representing the five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, and Anantnag has announced state-wide protests starting November 16 over Government's utter failure to finalize the long-pending Service Recruitment Rules (SRRs).

Addressing a joint press conference, committee leaders highlighted that despite successive leadership changes involving six IAS officers heading the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department since 2019, a structured service framework remains completely non-existent. They firmly asserted that frequent changes in administrative leadership cannot serve as a permanent, convenient excuse for systemic and unjustified institutional inaction.

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Frustration reached a boiling point after the officially communicated deadline of September 30, 2026-backed by categorical assurances from the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and top administrative officials-lapsed without any notification or official publication. The committee has demanded complete transparency regarding the specific roadblocks encountered and sought strict administrative accountability for the missed deadline.

The delay has severely widened career disparities within the sector. While Gazetted personnel have received three successive rounds of promotions since 2019, Non-Gazetted employees face complete stagnation, jeopardizing their seniority, eligibility for higher posts, and financial benefits. Moreover, the absence of SRRs has choked fresh hiring; no JKSSB recruitment advertisements have been issued for these posts since 2019, while GMC Handwara and Udhampur face similar operational roadblocks.

The Coordination Committee emphasized that the issue directly impacts employee dignity, recruitment opportunities for youth, and the overall efficiency of public healthcare institutions. Demanding a comprehensive review of the official file history since 2019, the committee warned that the upcoming November 16 protests will continue until formal rule finalization, due Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) proceedings, admissible consequential benefits, and strict administrative accountability are fully ensured.