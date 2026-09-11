Poonch, Sep 12: The newly opened Chinar Cafe in Mandi town of Poonch district was completely gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in the morning of Friday, triggered by twin LPG cylinder explosions.

Officials said that the incident occurred around 3 to 4 am on Friday when two gas cylinders inside the closed cafe exploded with a loud bang, sparking a massive fire.

The eatery was totally destroyed in the fire, with its entire structure, furniture and other items reduced to ashes. No loss of life was reported as the cafe was closed at the time.

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On hearing the blasts, locals rushed to the spot and alerted police and Fire and Emergency Services. Fire tenders reached the spot and after hectic efforts prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining shops.

Police have taken cognizance and started investigation into the cause of the blast.