MHA likely to call meeting after December 15

*LAB, KDA not to be replaced or undermined: CS

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 22: Newly elected representatives of eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Ladakh are expected to be part of the future talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UT organizations including Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). Next rounds of dialogue are expected to be held any time after December 15.

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Delay in resumption of talks, the last round of which was held on October 15, is attributed to conduct of Municipal and Panchayat elections which concluded yesterday and Hill Development Council polls scheduled to be held on December 4. Counting for votes of all three elections is expected to be held on December 6 or 7 though a date hasn't been finalized yet.

As Ladakhis will be busy in New Year celebrations, the talks are likely to be held after December 15.

Sources told the Excelsior that the MHA had offered resumption of talks anytime after December 5 after elections to eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils but the LAB cited New year celebrations following which the dialogue has been scheduled after December 15. Click here to watch video

However, the High Powered Committee (HPC) as well as Sub-Committee, the two Panels constituted for talks on Ladakh by the Union Home Ministry may look altogether different as the MHA has decided to include representatives of newly elected Hill Councils. Earlier also, ex Kargil Hill Council chairman Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon and former Leh Hill Council chief Tashi Gyalson were invited to both HPC as well as Sub-Committee meetings. Previously, there were also two Hill Councils but the number has now gone up to eight.

Sources said the Chairpersons-cum-CECs of all eight Hill Councils are likely to be part of HPC and SC among others. The HPC, it may be mentioned is headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai while senior MHA officer chairs the Sub-Committee meeting.

Last meeting of the Sub-Committee was held in Leh on October 15 in which the talks remained inconclusive as the MHA (as claimed by LAB and KDA) had backtracked on the in-principle agreement reached earlier granting powers to head of the UT-level elected body to write ACRs of the Chief Secretary. Next rounds of dialogue was proposed in New Delhi on October 22 but no such meeting took place as the UT administration announced Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh followed by the Hill Council polls.

The LAB and KDA have been demanding Statehood and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh. However, presently, they have been assured UT-level body with direct elections and legislative, financial and executive powers and some powers under Article 371. But, there has been no agreement between the two sides on even these two issues with LAB and KDA insisting that the head of the UT-level body should have powers to write ACRs of the Chief Secretary as assured to them earlier but the MHA reportedly backtracking on the issue later.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Leh today, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the inclusion of elected representatives does not mean replacing or undermining the ongoing dialogue with the LAB and KDA which have jointly engaged with the Centre for the past five years.

``Ongoing election process and the Model Code of Conduct had temporarily put the political dialogue on hold but the Centre is committed to resuming discussions immediately after the elections. I had personally spoken twice with LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk and assured him that the Ministry of Home Affairs would restart the dialogue after the election process concludes," Kundra said.

Rejecting suggestions that the Government intended to engage only with the newly elected representatives, the Chief Secretary said the elected representatives are also voices of the people and naturally they have to be involved but this doesn' t mean that the dialogue with LAB and KDA has come to an end.

He said the distribution of powers between the proposed UT-level institution and the eight Hill Councils would be determined through negotiations and emphasized that the proposed arrangement should emerge through consensus and constructive engagement rather than rigid positions.

He said no stakeholder could adopt a maximalist position and insist that only its demands be accepted; adding that all sides would have to accommodate each other's concerns to arrive at a workable solution.

"The Government of India is committed to providing the best possible solution for the people of Ladakh within the framework of the Constitution under Article 371," Kundra said.

He urged political leaders to exercise responsibility in their public statements and avoid creating confusion over the ongoing dialogue process, reiterating that the participation of elected representatives would complement, rather than replace, the existing representative platforms.

"During elections, certain statements are sometimes made with the intention of provoking people. I would appeal to Sonam Wangchuk, just as I have appealed to others, to participate in the elections and exercise his right to vote. Making provocative statements during the election period can disturb the electoral atmosphere," the Chief Secretary said.

He also appealed to voters across all eight districts to participate in the polls in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Citing the encouraging turnout in the Panchayat and Municipal elections held on November 21, which recorded 70.03 per cent and 52.40 per cent polling, respectively, Kundra noted that the strong public participation reflected people's faith in democratic institutions.

He urged voters to sustain the same spirit of participation in the forthcoming elections to the Hill Councils, stressing the importance of people's involvement in strengthening grassroots democracy.

"People here are waiting for their elected institutions to be established, which was evident from the enthusiastic participation in the Panchayat and Municipal elections. I do not think any political leader should oppose this process," Kundra said.

Rejecting the contention that elections were being imposed on the people, he said, "We cannot forcibly take anyone from their home and bring them to a polling station. People come voluntarily to cast their votes. So, where is the question of imposing elections?"

On the demand for deferment, Kundra pointed to the voter turnout in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, saying, "Only 10 to 12 days are left for the elections, and around 70 per cent of the people have already voted. At this stage, to argue that 40 per cent of the people are not present here, is not entirely correct."

He said the counting for the Panchayat, Municipal and LAHDC elections would take place on the same day, with December 6 or 7 being considered as possible dates, although the Election Commission is yet to announce the final schedule.