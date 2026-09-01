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Home / Latest News / Newly Appointed Kashmir IG Sujit Kumar Meets CM Omar Abdullah

Newly Appointed Kashmir IG Sujit Kumar Meets CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Sep 1: Sujit Kumar IPS, who recently took charge as Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Tuesday. During the meeting at the Civil Secretariat, the chief minister extended his best wishes to...

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Daily Excelsior
05:05 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sep 1: Sujit Kumar IPS, who recently took charge as Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Tuesday.

During the meeting at the Civil Secretariat, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the officer for a successful tenure.

Later, the Chief Minister's Office took to social media platform X and posted about the meeting.

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