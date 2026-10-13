Newly appointed J&K BJP Prabhari Satish Poonia to visit Jammu on Oct 14, 15

Meetings with WC members, MLAs & Core Group scheduled

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Oct 12: Newly appointed Prabhari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Satish Poonia, is arriving here this week for his maiden visit to the Union Territory after being entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the party's affairs in J&K.

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Sources in the party circles told the Excelsior that Dr Poonia, who is also BJP National General Secretary and MP (Rajya Sabha), will undertake a two-day visit to Jammu on October 14 and 15, 2026, during which he will take a series of meetings with the party leaders, office bearers and legislators in J&K.

This will be Dr Poonia's first visit to Jammu after his appointment as the party's Prabhari for J&K, last month.

During his stay here, Dr Poonia is expected to familiarise himself with the party's organisational functioning and interact with senior party leaders and functionaries to assess the political situation and organisational priorities in the Union Territory.

While elaborating, sources said that Dr Poonia is likely to arrive here on Wednesday morning and hold back to back meetings at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Soon after his arrival here, sources said, Dr Poonia is scheduled to hold meeting with the Working Committee members of J&K BJP, which will be followed by a separate meeting with the party MLAs.

In the evening, he is scheduled to meet the J&K BJP Core Group members and hold discussions over a range of issues. Before his departure on October 15, Dr Poonia will meet heads of all Cells and Morchas of J&K BJP, sources said.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the newly appointed Prabhari to establish direct communication with the party leadership in Jammu and review the organisational preparedness of the BJP at different levels.

On the other hand, the maiden visit is also likely to draw considerable attention within the party organisation, as BJP leaders and workers will be keen to understand the approach and priorities of the newly appointed Prabhari, who is also the party Incharge for neighbouring Punjab, where Assembly elections are expected to be held in February 2027.

It may be recalled that in a recent organizational reshuffle, Dr Satish Poonia in addition to his responsibilities as Prabhari Punjab, was appointed as new BJP Incharge for J&K BJP, replacing Tarun Chugh, who has been sent to Gujarat as the Prabhari.

Dr Poonia's role as Prabhari J&K is crucial in coordinating the party's activities, strengthening the cadre and ensuring better coordination among its various organisational units. During the two-day programme, party leaders and workers are likely to look forward to guidance from the new Incharge on organisational matters, political strategy and future activities. His interactions with the state leadership are expected to help establish priorities for the party in the coming months.

It was not clear whether Reena Kashyap, newly appointed Sah-Prabhari J&K BJP, will be accompanying Dr Poonia or not as the itinerary was not yet finalized, sources said.