Newly appointed Indian ambassador arrives in Nepal to assume charge

KATHMANDU, Nov 3: Newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to assume the responsibility.

He was welcomed by Deputy Chief of Mission Rakesh Pandey and other officials from the Embassy of India and representatives from the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dalela replaced Naveen Srivastava, who retired last month.

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The newly appointed ambassador has assumed office at the Embassy of India, Kathmandu on Tuesday, according to Indian Embassy sources. (PTI)