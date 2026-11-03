Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Newly appointed Indian ambassador arrives in Nepal to assume charge

Newly appointed Indian ambassador arrives in Nepal to assume charge

KATHMANDU, Nov 3: Newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to assume the responsibility. He was welcomed by Deputy Chief of Mission Rakesh Pandey and other officials from the Embassy of India and...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:28 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

KATHMANDU, Nov 3: Newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to assume the responsibility.

He was welcomed by Deputy Chief of Mission Rakesh Pandey and other officials from the Embassy of India and representatives from the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dalela replaced Naveen Srivastava, who retired last month.

Advertisement

The newly appointed ambassador has assumed office at the Embassy of India, Kathmandu on Tuesday, according to Indian Embassy sources. (PTI)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra