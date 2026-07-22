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Home / State / Newly appointed ECs sworn in to 5th LAHDC Kargil

Newly appointed ECs sworn in to 5th LAHDC Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent KARGIL, July 21: The two newly appointed Executive Councillors of 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, were sworn in today at Conference Hall LAHDC Council Secretariat, Kargil in a ceremony organised by Election Authority Kargil. Principal...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The newly appointed Executive Councillors being administered the oath of secrecy in Kargil on Tuesday. —Excelsior/Basharat Ladakhi

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 21: The two newly appointed Executive Councillors of 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, were sworn in today at Conference Hall LAHDC Council Secretariat, Kargil in a ceremony organised by Election Authority Kargil.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil, Sheikh Gowher Hussain, administered the oath of secrecy to Altaf Hussain and Syed Ali, who were made part of Executive Council of 5th LAHDC Kargil on July 15.

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Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Directors, District Officers, Councillors from different constituencies, other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

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