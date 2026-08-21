New Vande Bharat between Jammu-Srinagar to have stoppage at Udhampur
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 20: In response to a popular public demand of the locals and an earnest request made by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the Railway Ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Aug 20: In response to a popular public demand of the locals and an earnest request made by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the Railway Ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar.
Sharing a formal order in this regard, issued by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister and MP Lok Sabha from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh has termed the development as reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the aspirations of the people of the region.
"This is yet again a reiteration of PM Sh @narendramodi 's sensitive concern for the aspirations of the people of this region," he posted on X and also thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this positive and prompt gesture.