MOSCOW, July 25:

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that he did not intend to hold a snap general election.

The transfer of power from outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Burnham took place on Monday. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for a general election amid Burnham's announcement of his intention to implement "the biggest changes" to the country's politics and economy in 40 years.

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"We live in a parliamentary democracy. There was a manifesto in 2024. I'm sticking to that manifesto. I'm bringing forward my version but it is still within that manifesto. I just think that we need to focus on making the country work," Burnham said in an interview with the Manchester Evening News when asked whether he intended to call a general election. "That is the biggest priority right now. A general election would postpone that essential work."

Many in the country believe Burnham should hold a new election, as the country voted for a party under a different leader in 2024. According to a poll conducted by Survation for the Daily Mail, 51 per cent of respondents support holding elections.

(UNI)