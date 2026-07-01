New Tunnel, Viaduct On Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Ensure Safer Connectivity For Amarnath Yatris

Jammu, Jul 1: In a significant boost to road infrastructure ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, two major projects have been completed here, officials said.

These are the 3.5-kilometre tunnel connecting Digdole and Panthyal and the 810-metre viaduct near Ramsoo along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

According to an official spokesperson, the roads are scheduled to open for traffic on July 3.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on completion of the two projects, describing the development as a key step towards safer, faster and more reliable connectivity.

Sinha is scheduled to flag off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday morning.

The pilgrims will pass the highway to reach their respective destinations at the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. The 57-day yatra will start from the twin routes the next day.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways for transforming Jammu and Kashmir's highways and road connectivity. Completion of the 810-metre viaduct near Ramsoo and the 3.5-kilometre AT-03 tunnel connecting Digdole and Panthyal in Ramban district on NH-44 is yet another monumental feat," the lieutenant governor said.

He said these key infrastructures would ensure smooth, all-weather movement for locals, tourists, freight and security forces, while ensuring a safer and seamless journey for the Amarnath pilgrims, bypassing landslide-prone stretches.