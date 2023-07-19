New Track To Mata Vaishno Devi Closed Due To Bad Weather, Chopper Services Suspended

JAMMU, Jul 19: Amid inclement weather conditions, the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine was closed, according to a police official.

However, the yatra is going on smoothly through the old track.

“The new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed due to inclement weather conditions while chopper service to the shrine is also suspended in Reasi district today. Yatra going on from the old track smoothly”, said Amit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police.

Vaishno Devi yatra is an annual yatra dedicated to the devotees of the goddess Durga.