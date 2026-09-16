New team of AoI discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: A meeting of the office bearers of Association of Industries (AoI), Gangyal was held here today under the chairmanship of Virendra Jain, newly elected AoI president.

Others present in the meeting were Ashok Jain, senior vice president, Ajay Kumar Mahajan, vice president, Sanjay Langar, general secretary, Jatinder Singh, secretary, Vishal Gupta, treasurer, Anil Gupta, Ganesh Koul, Ajit Kumar Khajuria, Rajinder Jain and Vikram Gupta.

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While addressing the meeting Virendra Jain emphasized that finalization of ensuing Industrial Policy will be his top priority.

He also said that the problems faced by local micro/sector towards marketing of their products especially in government departments shall also be addressed and he assured to initiate steps to develop perfect coordination with all other representative Associations of the Industrial sector particularly those belonging to Kashmir to seek and attract the attention of the concerned authorities for early settlement of pending issues.

He further emphasized to associate younger second generation entrepreneurs with the activities of the Association to enable them acquire the knowledge of problems being faced other fellow entrepreneurs so that they may suggest remedial measures and prepare themselves to take leadership of the Association.

Virendra Jain also assured members that Association of Industries shall fulfill its due responsibilities to fully endorse the activities of Federation of Industries being the founder member of FOIJ. He further assured to seek advice of senior members of the Association to run the affairs of AoI.

Others present in the meeting were chairman, FOIJ, Tarun Singla, president, Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Arun Gupta, president Birpur Industrial Association, Gagan Jain, chairman, ICC, Rahul Sahai, chairman, CTF, Neeraj Anand, former presidents of AOI R.P Shastri, R.P Sethi, Balbir Gupta, Rajesh Jain and a large number of members.