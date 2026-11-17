Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today announced new school timings for all Government and recognised Private Schools in Kashmir Division, which will come into effect from November 17, 2026.

As per order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir, the revised timings will be applicable to both rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

Revised timings for Nursery to Class 8th will be 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM and Class 9th to 12th will be 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

The Directorate has directed all concerned institutions to adhere to the order strictly without any deviation.