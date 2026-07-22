New Rural Dream of J&K through Cooperatives, SHGs

Dr. Abhinandan Magotra(JKAS)

abhinandanmagotra01@gmail.com

About two years ago, I found myself driving through the familiar roads leading to my ancestral village of Kheral in Reasi. It had been some time since I had last visited. Like many of us who leave our villages in pursuit of education, careers and responsibilities, I had slowly begun to associate the village with memories rather than possibilities.

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Then I stopped at Duggar Dhaani.

A simple glass of freshly churned lassi.

A plate of wholesome Dogra food lovingly prepared by local women.

A few beautifully handcrafted binnas that I carried back home.

It was an ordinary afternoon.

Yet it felt extraordinary.

As I sat there, I was transported back to my childhood-to the days when my grandmother would wait for us with home-cooked meals after long journeys. She is no longer with us, but somehow, in the warmth of that food, in the quiet conversations of the women managing the centre, and in the affection with which they welcomed every visitor, I felt that same love once again.

For a brief moment, it did not feel like I was eating in a tourism facility. It felt like I had returned home. As I drove back, one thought refused to leave me. Perhaps villages are not becoming empty because they lack potential. Perhaps they simply lack opportunity. For decades, we have accepted migration as inevitable. Villages became places from where labour travelled to cities. Talent migrated. Youth migrated. Dreams migrated.

But what if we reversed that story?

What if villages themselves became centres of enterprise, tourism, culture and prosperity?

That, perhaps, is the greatest promise of cooperatives, Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organizations.

Today, as the United Nations celebrates 2025-26 as the International Year of Cooperatives, and India deepens the vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", Jammu and Kashmir has before it an extraordinary opportunity-not merely to implement schemes, but to rebuild communities.

Across our Union Territory, quiet revolutions are already underway.

In the saffron fields of Pampore, visionary farmer Abdul Majid Wani, together with the Pampore Saffron Farmer Producer Company Limited, has demonstrated how collective enterprise can transform one of the world's most precious spices into a globally recognised brand. Farmers who once sold individually now negotiate collectively, improve quality, adopt modern practices and capture greater value from their own produce.

The lesson extends far beyond saffron.

Imagine walnut growers of Rajouri, basmati farmers of R.S. Pura, mango cultivators of Kathua, maize farmers of Reasi, honey producers of Ramban and medicinal plant collectors of Doda working through vibrant Farmer Producer Organizations.

Individual farmers sell produce. Organized farmers build brands. The same spirit is finding expression among young entrepreneurs.

When Majid from Anantnag established Blix, creating one of North India's first bean-to-bar chocolate facilities and exporting handcrafted chocolates to Dubai and New Zealand, he proved that innovation need not come only from metropolitan cities.

Likewise, Iffshana Feroz, through Choco Charms, transformed Kashmir's edible flowers into premium artisanal chocolates, reminding us that local biodiversity can inspire products that delight global markets.

These are not merely stories of chocolate. They are stories of confidence. Stories that tell young entrepreneurs across Jammu and Kashmir that value addition, branding and innovation can transform local resources into international opportunities.

Yet perhaps the most inspiring transformation is unfolding among women.

Across villages, thousands of women associated with Self-Help Groups are quietly rewriting the social and economic landscape.

One such story comes from Pouni Block in Reasi, where Sarpanch Chinta Devi and the Sai Ram Self-Help Group transformed an ordinary home into a thriving rural homestay. What began as a modest initiative has become a celebrated model of community-led tourism, demonstrating that hospitality is not measured by luxury alone, but by authenticity, warmth and local participation.

The success of Duggar Dhaani under the UMEED-National Rural Livelihoods Mission follows the same philosophy.

It is not merely a restaurant. It is not merely a tourist stop. It is a living museum of Dogra culture.

Visitors taste traditional cuisine, purchase local handicrafts, interact with rural women entrepreneurs and return carrying something far more valuable than souvenirs-they carry stories.

Tourism, after all, is most meaningful when local communities become its greatest beneficiaries.

Encouragingly, this vision is gaining momentum. Rural homestay initiatives, including collaborations with hospitality platforms such as OYO under the Crown of Incredible India initiative, have highlighted the growing demand for authentic village experiences across Jammu and Kashmir. A 2024 BGSBU Research has also shown that many travellers increasingly prefer homestays because they offer genuine cultural interaction over standardized accommodation.

Around the world, tourism itself is changing.

Travellers today no longer seek only monuments or scenic landscapes. Increasingly, they seek experiences, conversations and authentic ways of living. They wish to wake up in villages, eat food cooked by local families, learn traditional crafts, trek with village guides and carry back stories rather than souvenirs.

An equally significant trend is the rise of the digital nomad-professionals who work remotely while living amidst nature and local communities. Recognising this opportunity, Yakten village in Sikkim reinvented itself as India's first digital nomad village, creating an ecosystem where visitors could work remotely while experiencing village life, local cuisine and indigenous culture. It demonstrated a simple but powerful idea: rural communities can become destinations not despite their authenticity, but because of it.

Jammu and kashmir possesses every ingredient to replicate-and perhaps even surpass-such a model. With improving digital connectivity, breathtaking landscapes, rich Dogra, Koshur, Gujjar, Pahari and Gaddi cultural traditions, warm hospitality and year-round pilgrimage circuits, our villages can evolve from being transit points into destinations where travellers stay longer, spend more and become ambassadors of local culture.

This opens extraordinary possibilities for the union territory.

Imagine pilgrims travelling to Machail Mata, Budha Amarnath, Shiv Khori, Sudh Mahadev, Mantalai, Sukrala Mata, Mansar, the Pir Panjal villages or the Chenab Valley.

Instead of depending exclusively on large commercial hotels, imagine welcoming homestays managed by village Self-Help Groups.

Imagine local youth serving as certified tourist guides.

Imagine every meal prepared from local farms. Every room decorated with handwoven textiles. Every souvenir crafted by village artisans. Every cultural evening organised by local communities. Tourism would no longer merely generate visitors. It would generate livelihoods. The possibilities extend even further.

Kashmiri handicrafts, Basohli handlooms, horticultural produce of Baramulla , local confectionery made from Mushqbudji rice of Budgam, forest produce of tribal belts of Rajouri, medicinal plants as lemongrass of Reasi , saffron of Pampore, lavender of Bhaderwah , Sulai Honey of Ramban, bamboo craft of Kathua, wool from sheep herders of Poonch, Millets from Samba, Jerri dairy village from Reasi, cottage industries of Anantnag, artisan Producer companies of Srinagar , numerous Cooperatives and so on.

The list is endless because the resource that matters most is not found beneath the soil.

It lives within our people. And this is precisely where public policy must evolve. Development cannot happen through isolated departmental efforts. The Department of Tourism cannot work in isolation from the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The Handicrafts and Handloom Department should find space for its artisans in tourism circuits, hotels and circuit houses of the Hospitality and protocol department.

The Horticulture Department, Cooperative Department, JKRLM, Rural Development Department, Agriculture Department, Tribal Affairs Department and Tourism Department must work not as independent silos, but as partners pursuing a shared vision, of holistic empowerment of our rural communities.

The future belongs to convergence, not compartmentalization. Because when departments work together, communities flourish. When communities flourish, villages prosper. And when villages prosper, migration becomes a choice rather than a compulsion. Ultimately, this conversation is not about government schemes.

It is about restoring hope. Hope that a young graduate can build an enterprise without leaving home. Hope that a farmer can become an entrepreneur. Hope that an artisan can become a global exporter. Hope that a village can once again become a place where dreams are created-not merely a place from where dreams depart. As I left Duggar Dhaani that afternoon, carrying a few handcrafted binnas and memories far more precious than anything I had purchased, I realised something my grandmother had taught me long ago without ever saying it aloud.

Prosperity is not built only through roads, buildings or markets. It is built through people who believe in one another. Perhaps that is the true spirit of cooperation. Not merely working together. But growing together. Because when a community succeeds, prosperity no longer belongs to an individual. It becomes the shared inheritance of an entire region.

And if we have the wisdom to empower our communities, trust our cooperatives, strengthen our Self-Help Groups and nurture our Farmer Producer Organizations, then the villages of Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be remembered as places people leave behind. They will become places people proudly return to.

(The author, a JKAS Officer, is SSO, Estates officer, Publicity officer, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu)