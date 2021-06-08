New Rajya Sabha members take oath, Naidu says holding public office is constant responsibility

NEW DELHI : CPI-M’s John Brittas and Dr V Sivadasan and nominated members Swapan Dasgupta and Mahesh Jethmalani took oath as members of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu welcomed the members and said holding a public office is a 24×7 responsibility which entails a never-ending accountability towards the citizens of the country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the oath was administered in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time during inter-session.

Brittas and V Sivadasan were elected in the recent biennial election from Kerala. They have been elected to the upper House for the first time. Swapan Dasgupta has been re-nominated to Rajya Sabha while Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Both Swapan Dasgupta and Mahesh Jethmalani are with the BJP.

Naidu said people have a lot of expectations from the members and as their representatives, it is their bounden duty to voice concerns as well as aspirations of the people through various parliamentary devices from the floor of this august institution.

The Vice President advised the members to maintain high standards of conduct in public life befitting the decency, dignity and decorum of the ‘House of Elders’.

He advised the members to go through publications including ‘Rajya Sabha at work’, ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ by Kaul and Shakdher, ‘Members Handbook’, ‘Rule Book’ and other publications related to parliamentary practices to enable them to become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

Naidu said the new members will be nominated to various parliamentary committees which function during the inter-session period and they will get an opportunity to make useful contribution in the committee proceedings on important issues relating to public welfare.

He exhorted the members to educate and motivate people in their constituencies to take COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

Naidu mentioned that the Centre has already made the vaccine free for all persons falling in the category of 18 years and above except for those who want to get vaccinated in private hospitals.

He said that Parliament is one of the pillars of democracy and parliamentarians have an immense responsibility for keeping it standing tall and strong.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said the members have now been bestowed the opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening democracy and carrying forward the rich legacy of this august House.

Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi were among those present. (AGENCY)