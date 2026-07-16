New platforms 6 & 7 opened at Jammu Tawi Rly Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: In a major step towards enhancing passenger convenience and improving rail operations, Northern Railway's Jammu Division today commissioned the newly constructed platforms No. 6 and 7 at Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

Platforms No. 4 and 5 have also been made fully operational, taking the total number of active platforms at the station to seven.

Advertisement

The first train to be received at the newly built Platform No 6 was Train No. 12413, marking the beginning of operations on the new infrastructure. The occasion witnessed enthusiasm among passengers, who welcomed the improved facilities.

With the addition of Platforms 6 and 7, Jammu Tawi Railway Station can now accommodate more trains simultaneously, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

The increased platform capacity is expected to ensure smoother train movement, reduce train halting time and ease overcrowding at the station.

Railway officials said the upgraded infrastructure will greatly benefit passengers travelling to and from Jammu and Kashmir while further strengthening regional rail connectivity.

The Railway administration has also urged passengers to use the Foot Over Bridges and designated signages to access the new platforms and to follow the instructions of railway staff for safe and hassle-free travel.