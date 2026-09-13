New Maruti Suzuki Baleno unveiled at Jamkash NEXA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Jamkash NEXA, a part of Jamkash Vehicleades Group, unveiled the much-awaited New Maruti Suzuki Baleno at a special launch event held in Jammu, marking the arrival of the new premium hatchback for customers in the region.

The New Baleno was unveiled by Ashok Gupta, General Manager, J&K Bank, along with Pankaj Verma, Circle Head, Punjab National Bank, in the presence of Maj Gen JS Isher (Retd.), CEO, Jamkash Vehicleades, Col. Pritam Chand (Retd.), Executive Director & COO, Jamkash Vehicleades, esteemed customers, bankers, business associates and team members of Jamkash Vehicleades.

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The launch event showcased the New Baleno's combination of contemporary design, advanced technology, enhanced safety and refined performance, reinforcing its positioning as a premium, feature-rich hatchback for the modern customer.

The New Baleno introduces a host of significant upgrades, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a new-generation powertrain, enhanced interiors and connected technology. The vehicle is equipped with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Emergency Braking, 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display, wireless connectivity and Suzuki Connect, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Malhotra, COO - Sales Group, Jamkash Vehicleades, said.

“The New Baleno represents a significant step forward in the premium hatchback segment, bringing together technology, safety, performance and contemporary design in a compelling package. At Jamkash NEXA, we are delighted to bring this exciting product to our customers in Jammu and Kashmir. The introduction of Level 2 ADAS, enhanced comfort and connected technology reflects the changing expectations of today's customers. "

The event also provided customers and guests an opportunity to experience the New Baleno first-hand and understand its new features and technological advancements.

With a legacy spanning over four decades and a strong presence across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi, Jamkash Vehicleades continues to set benchmarks in automotive retail and customer service.