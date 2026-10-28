New-look Council of Ministers suffers from regional, cultural imbalance: LoP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Tuesday said the new-look Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suffered from "regional and cultural imbalance".

This is the first time that there is a regional and cultural imbalance, the BJP leader said, adding that "Governments have to take every community along. They have to take every region, every area along."

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Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony for four new ministers at Lok Bhawan here, Sharma said, "You have to maintain a religious, regional, and cultural balance. Today, that was nowhere to be seen."

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra said that while the National Conference had approached his party for joining the Council of Ministers, the Congress had decided to stay away.

"Talks between us (NC-JKPCC) continued in this regard; whenever there was talk of expansion, contact was established with us. We once again reiterated our stand, the stated stand, the principled stand, and told them that Congress has already decided that we will not become part of it," Karra said.