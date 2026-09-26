New Land Lease Rules to restrict unauthorized transfer, subletting

Govt to maintain online register for leasing

Renewal not automatic but subject to conditions

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Residential Land Lease Rules, 2026 will apply to residential leases under J&K Land Grant Act, 1960 through transparent and uniform network but will restrict misuse, unauthorized transfer, encumbrance and subletting of the leased land.

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At the same time, a provision has been made in the new rules for mortgage of leasehold rights for securing loans from recognized banks/financial institutions for the permitted purpose, subject to the prescribed safeguards.

A copy of the document ‘Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Land for Residential Land Lease Rules, 2026', accessed by the Excelsior, revealed that the Government has drafted a comprehensive regulatory framework governing grant of Government land for residential purposes under the J&K Land Grants Act, 1960, as well as to provide an institutional mechanism for consideration of subsisting and expired land leases executed under the erstwhile J&K Land Grant Rules, 1960.

The draft rules have been prepared in consultation with Revenue Department and Housing and Urban Development Department, both being the departments substantially concerned with the administration and utilization of Government land and residential development.

``A district-wise and tehsil-wise online register of Government land available for residential leasing shall be maintained. Ownership shall vest with Government while fulfilling residential requirement of individuals, cooperative and group housing, economically weaker sections, special housing such as ex-servicemen, war widows, martyrs, migrants, employees etc,'' the rules proposed.

As per the rules, renewal shall not be automatic and shall be considered subject to compliance with the conditions of lease, payment of dues, continued residential requirement and consistency with the applicable development plan or public purpose. However, the protected land shall not be granted for lease rights.

The draft rules have provided construction within stipulated period and resumption of land in cases of violation or non-utilisation for the purpose for which it was leased. The land lease shall be subject to any area-specific development plan, master plan, zoning regulation or special statutory provision applicable to that particular area.

``Section 4 of J&K Land Grants Act, 1960 provides for grant of land on lease for such purposes and on conditions, including those related to premium and ground rent, as may be prescribed. Section 9 of the Act prescribed rule making powers for carrying out the purposes of the Act and prescribing conditions governing such leases. In exercise of these powers, J&K Land Grants Rules, 2022 were notified in December 2022. However, Rule 3 of these Rules specifically provides that these Rules shall not apply to subsisting/expired residential leases executed under the J&K Land Grants Rules, 1960 for which a separate policy is to be notified,'' the document pointed out.

It stated that pre-determined premium and ground rent provisions have been elaborated in the rules. Determination of market value shall be with regard to value guidelines, prevailing market transactions, location and accessibility, development potential, permissible FAR/FSI and surrounding land values while for ordinary residential leases, annual ground rent is proposed at 2.5 percent of the lease premium, excluding value of structures and improvements while concessional or nominal rates may be prescribed for identified subsidised housing categories.

``There will be transparent digital system for allotment, management, renewal and monitoring of residential Government land leases,'' the Rules proposed.

The maximum period of lease has been fixed at 90 years while shorter period will be in individual cases having regard to nature and location of land. Renewal of lease has been provided in the Rules with provision for competitive allocation of land through e-auction as well as direct allotment for EWS or low income groups of underprivileged class.

However, there will be regular monitoring of land provided under lease for adherence to conditions of lease.

The leases will be managed through ACR Nazool/ACR of respective districts. Leases of the lands shall be registered under the Registration Act while the empowered committee shall be constituted under the chairmanship of FC Revenue with representation from Revenue, Law, Industries and Commerce, Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development and Tourism Departments, Divisional Commissioner and Commissioner, Survey & Land Records.

The provision for appeal against orders shall vest with the J&K Special Tribunal.