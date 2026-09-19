New Jammu Shopping Complex To Resettle Flyover-Displaced Traders

JAMMU, Sep 19: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday laid the foundation stone here for a new shopping complex meant for the rehabilitation of shopkeepers affected by major infrastructure development works, an official said.

The upcoming shopping complex at Bhagwati Nagar will provide alternative commercial space to shopkeepers displaced from Satwari Chowk and Nai Basti due to the construction of the flyover, according to a spokesperson.

He said the rehabilitation initiative has been undertaken to address the concerns of shopkeepers whose existing shops had to be removed to facilitate the development of the flyover.

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The affected shopkeepers have been operating from JMC-allotted shops and regularly paying rent to the Corporation.

Recognising the need to provide a structured and permanent rehabilitation solution, the JMC has taken up the construction of new shops at Bhagwati Nagar, the spokesperson said.

He said the project is intended to provide the displaced shopkeepers with organised commercial space where they can resume their business activities in a planned environment.

The affected shopkeepers have been operating from JMC-allotted shops and regularly paying rent to the Corporation.

Recognising the need to provide a structured and permanent rehabilitation solution, the JMC has taken up the construction of new shops at Bhagwati Nagar, the spokesperson said.

He said the project is intended to provide the displaced shopkeepers with organised commercial space where they can resume their business activities in a planned environment.