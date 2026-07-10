New industrial policy to promote ease of doing business: CM Sukhu

SHIMLA, Jul 9 : The Himachal Pradesh government is in the final stages of formulating a new industrial policy which will be notified shortly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Chairing a review meeting of the Industries Department on Wednesday evening, he said that the new policy would play a significant role in attracting investment to the state, creating employment opportunities for youth and further improving the ease of doing business in Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

He added that consultations with all stakeholders are being held to ensure the policy is comprehensive and industry-friendly. The state government is also strengthening the single-window clearance system to facilitate investments, he added.

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Sukhu said the government is simplifying rules and procedures under the ease of doing business initiative so that industrialists can establish and operate their enterprises with greater ease. Several policy initiatives and legal reforms have already been undertaken in this direction during the last three and a half years.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Bulk Drug Park at Una and the Unity Mall being constructed at Dharamshala and directed officers to expedite both projects.

He said reputed companies from across the country should be invited to invest in the Bulk Drug Park. He added that the Rs 2,071 crore project would generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth. Around 800 bighas of land have already been levelled, and site development work is progressing on a war footing.

He also directed officers to complete the common effluent treatment plant and steam generation facility by July 15. Reviewing the Unity Mall project at Dharamshala, the Chief Minister said that the first instalment of Rs 66 crore has already been released and site development work is underway.

Sukhu also instructed officials to identify products under the One District Three Products programme. He said the state government is committed to strengthening the rural economy and that the initiative would create new livelihood opportunities for people while improving their economic well-being. ()PTI)