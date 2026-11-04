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Home / National / New IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit calls upon Vice President Radhakrishnan

New IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit calls upon Vice President Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called upon Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. “Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan...

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Daily Excelsior
01:25 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 4: The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called upon Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

“Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhawan,” the vice-president's office said in a post on X.

The air officer assumed charge as the 29th Chief of Air Staff on October 31, succeeding Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who superannuated the same day. (AGENCIES)

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