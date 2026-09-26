New GMCs in J&K established without creation of posts: Itoo

‘Deptt focusing on consolidating, strengthening’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 25: Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today told the Legislative Assembly that new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in J&K were established without corresponding creation of posts, leaving vacancies and forcing the Government to shift available doctors between institutions.

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Replying to a supplementary question during a discussion on healthcare infrastructure, Itoo acknowledged that the expansion of medical colleges had not been matched by creation of posts.

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"In J&K, new GMCs have been opened, but corresponding posts have not been created. As a result, available doctors have to be shifted from one institution to another as required," she said.

"There are many vacancies, and the appointment of new doctors has not kept pace with the requirement. However, the Government has so far ensured the appointment of 900 doctors," the Minister said.

The disclosure came during a discussion on the 50-bedded hospital at Pahalgam, where manpower availability emerged as a key concern amid the Government's broader effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Itoo said the department was focusing on consolidating and strengthening existing hospitals rather than expanding facilities without adequate manpower.

"Most MLAs are raising the issue of vacancies and the shortage of doctors. Our focus, therefore, is on consolidating and strengthening the existing hospitals," she said.

Responding to a supplementary on upgrading the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Pahalgam, Sallar and Aishmuqam to Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs), Itoo said there was no such proposal at present.

She said the department was prioritising the strengthening of existing healthcare facilities.

In its written reply, the department cited IPHS-2022 norms, under which districts with populations below five lakh and a functional District Hospital do not require an SDH. Districts with populations between five and 10 lakh can have one SDH, while an additional SDH can be considered for every further 10 lakh population.

The Government said J&K already has more SDHs than envisaged under the IPHS-2022 norms.

The 50-bedded Pahalgam hospital, sanctioned in March 2020 at Rs 19.90 crore, is 75 percent complete after more than five years. The Government has released Rs 16.75 crore, with Rs 10.53 crore spent by March 31, 2026, and another Rs 33.31 lakh during the current financial year.

The DG Set has been commissioned, while the laundry system, CSSD and STP are at the commissioning stage. Lift installation and remaining mechanical and electrical works are underway.

The Government attributed the delay and cost escalation to an additional basement necessitated by site topography, which increased the built-up area and required additional works.

Post-COVID increases in equipment and installation costs also contributed to the higher project requirements.

The department has initiated the process for revised Administrative Approval and is awaiting a revised DPR from the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.