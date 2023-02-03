NEW FUND OFFER: Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund aims to adjust according to the growth potential

MUMBAI, Feb 3: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, has announced the launch of Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund. The NFO for the fund opens for subscription on February 3, 2023, and closes on February 17, 2023. The fund will be managed by Vrijesh Kasera, Fund Manager. The minimum initial investment in the fund will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund will be benchmarked against the NIFTY50 TRI.

The Flexi Cap Fund will invest across market capitalisation–large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap, thus offering a large investment horizon to help investors capture the growth curves across sectors. How can this fund help in the investment journey:

– Extensive investible universe with no M-cap limits – across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap segments

– Mix of value and growth stocks

– India growth story continues to be resilient

– Diversification of ideas, sectors, caps and risk

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is ideal for those investors who are looking at remaining invested for a long term – 5 years and above, investors who are in the process of building a core portfolio and new investors who are looking to invest across market cap i.e. Large cap, midcap and small-cap stocks using a single fund.

Vrijesh Kasera, Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd said, “The India story is still very resilient and investors could experience the benefit of participating in the growth of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors that contributes towards this growth. Through our bottom-up stock selection process, we will invest in companies with growth potential, which we can hold for longer term on its merit and we believe such opportunities are available across the market cap. These stocks are selected from diverse sectors that may have substantial growth in the coming years.”

Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd said, ” Mirae Asset Mutual Fund continues to remain focused on bringing investment solutions to investors based on their risk appetite as well as capital market outlook on a long-term basis. Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is being offered at a time when India’s macro-economic outlook is robust and the capex cycle across many segments is set to witness a significant uptrend.”

“Our product suite aims to reflects the market conditions while addressing the risk-reward factor of investors, and we believe that Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund can be an integral part of investors’ portfolio on a long-term basis,” Mohanty added.

The NFO offers both direct and regular plan.

DISCLAIMERS & PRODUCT LABEL:

^Large Cap: 1st -100th company in terms of full market capitalization. Mid Cap: 101st -250th company in terms of full market capitalization. Small Cap: 251st company onwards in terms of full market capitalization.

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited. For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Please consult a financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing.

The Product Labelling assigned during the NFO is based on an internal assessment of the scheme characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post-NFO when the actual investments are made.

Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking*-

– To generate long-term appreciation/income.

– Investment in equity and equity-related instruments across the market capitalization spectrum of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

