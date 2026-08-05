"New Era Of Peace, Progress And Equal Opportunity": Rajnath Singh On 7 Years Of Article 370 Abrogation

New Delhi, Aug 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) ushered in a "new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Singh said the decision fulfilled the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and reaffirmed India's commitment to building a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, a developed Ladakh and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Seven years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), a new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity has dawned for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh."

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Seven years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), a new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity has dawned for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As we also commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we salute his unwavering commitment to…

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2026

"As we also commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we salute his unwavering commitment to India's unity, a vision that found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019. United in purpose and steadfast in resolve, India remains committed to building a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir, a thriving Ladakh and a Viksit Bharat," the post read.