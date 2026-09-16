New entry, Exit Arrangements Starts At Jammu Railway Station

Advertisement

The new passenger entry and exit arrangements at Jammu Tawi Railway Station has started today redevelopment work continues at the station.Under the revised circulation plan, passengers will enter the station through the Platform No. 1 side, which is the old entry point. Passengers completing their journey will exit through the Second Side, also known as the Narwal Side.The Jammu Division said the temporary arrangement has been put in place to maintain orderly passenger movement and strengthen safety and security while redevelopment work is underway.