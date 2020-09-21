New education policy will create a future for Kashmir’s youth: Dr Pokhriyal

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday that after coming of the new National Education Policy 2020, he is confident that now the youth here will not take up arms or stones but tools in laboratory and build their future.

Dr Pokhriyal, who was addressing the conference on the implementation of the new education policy held at Jammu University, said we all know that the circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir are completely different. There have been three civilisations, three different geographical conditions, three different cultures.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir has faced many challenges, but now we are moving fast on the path of development and progress under one banner. Whether the development of roads or the establishment of new institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal is to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of development.

Describing the leadership role as important for the implementation of the NEP 2020, the Union Minister told the Vice Chancellors of all universities, academics that they were the leader of all the institutes as well as a teacher and guide.

“The teacher is the tool of this policy on which the implementation of the entire policy depends. While the student is the focal point, the teacher is the focal point.”

He said, “All of you need to make an action plan for this policy in all the areas falling within your university, your institutes or jurisdiction, not only the action plan but how to implement that action plan by connecting it to a timeline. It needs to be worked on. We are committed to the autonomy (autonomy) of universities, institutions, their administration, their empowerment and decentralization. At the same time we are also striving to establish the quality, curriculum etc. of our educational institutions on a global platform and to adapt them to global standards.

The event was attended by Manoj Sinha, Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Educationists, Vice Chancellors, Directors, Director Generals and Governments and Administrators of various universities and institutions of the Union Territory. (AGENCIES)