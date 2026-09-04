New east-west rail corridor to boost connectivity, industrial growth in Maharashtra: Vaishnaw

MUMBAI, Sep 3 : Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said a new east-west rail corridor announced in the budget is being designed to connect several unserved areas of Maharashtra and provide a major impetus to industrial and rural development in the state.

Addressing a function here via video link from Delhi to flag off the new CSMT‑Sawantwadi Road Express, Vaishnaw said the proposed east‑west corridor between Surat and Dankuni will include dedicated freight and passenger services, and provide connectivity to areas in western Maharashtra, Nashik and other regions.

During a recent function in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suggested bringing the eastern and western freight corridors together and connecting them with new industrial development zones. Keeping this in mind, the entire team worked on the proposal, Vaishnaw said.

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"The east-west corridor is being designed in such a way that it will be able to connect many such areas of Maharashtra which have never been connected before. Now, all those areas will have connectivity," he said.

Vaishnaw further said the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors had been completed and would significantly strengthen Maharashtra's industrial development by facilitating the movement of goods from Jawaharlal Nehru Port to northern, eastern and central parts of the country.

The completion of the freight corridors would also strengthen industrial development in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, he said.

Referring to the announcement in the Union Budget of a new East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor, he said the railways is designing the new corridor from Dankuni to Surat in a manner that will provide rail connectivity to several areas of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, while also connecting the corridor towards Wardha and Nashik.

It will provide a strong network for industrial and rural development in Maharashtra, Vaishnaw added.

Both freight corridors are now 100 percent complete and will be dedicated to the nation soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Referring to Mumbai's suburban railway network, Vaishnaw said around 3,200 services were currently operating in the city and increasing this number by 10 per cent would improve passenger movement.

The Railways was undertaking systematic work to increase capacity, improve signalling and introduce new-generation suburban trains, he said.

The minister said the Railways had ordered the Integral Coach Factory (Chennai) to manufacture 28 AC suburban trains, with the first train expected to enter production in 2027.

"By 2030, we will have our own 238 local trains," he said. Vaishnaw said increase in rolling stock, capacity and signalling would enable Mumbai to handle more suburban services and bring about a major change in the city's local train network by 2030.

He also highlighted the progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, saying two tunnel boring machines were simultaneously working on the undersea tunnel section connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai with Thane.

The first section of the bullet train project is expected to open in 2027, he said.

The minister also said 350 special trains would be operated during the upcoming Ganesh festival to meet the increased demand for travel to Konkan. "If required, we will run 375 special trains," he said.

Vaishnaw was speaking at the inauguration of CSMT-Sawantwadi Road daily express. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, minister Nitesh Rane and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde were present on the occasion.

Goyal said the new service would provide safe, fast and reliable connectivity between Mumbai and Konkan, benefiting lakhs of families.

He said improved rail connectivity would help fishermen and other local producers transport their goods to Mumbai quickly, boost employment opportunities in the region and reduce the need for young people to migrate for work.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde said the new service is a major gift for the people of Konkan, migrant workers and devotees travelling to their native places during Ganeshotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde urged Railways and Maharashtra government to resolve the issue of rehabilitation of thousands of people who have been residing on railway land in Mumbai for several years.

He said a positive solution should be worked out so that affected residents get homes while the Railways gets land required for development.

The daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Express will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 pm and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.15 pm the following day.

On its return journey, it will leave Sawantwadi Road at 5.20 pm and arrive at CSMT at 6.40 am the next morning, enabling passengers to travel overnight between Mumbai and Konkan.

It will halt at key stations, including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road, among others, providing connectivity to several towns and localities across the Konkan belt. (PTI)