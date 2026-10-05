New ease of doing business framework meets pending issues: KCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) has welcomed the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, describing it as an important step towards establishing a more predictable, transparent and time-bound regulatory framework for businesses and enterprises in the Union Territory.

The Chamber said the legislation incorporates a substantial number of the issues and recommendations that KCCI has consistently placed before the Government, particularly with regard to reducing regulatory delays, rationalising approvals, eliminating unnecessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and introducing greater accountability in the approval process.

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KCCI placed on record its appreciation of the Omar Abdullah-led Government for taking forward these reforms and for responding positively to several concerns raised by the business community. The Chamber said the incorporation of provisions relating to in-principle approval and deemed approval represents a particularly significant development. Under the new framework, specified timelines have been prescribed for disposal of applications, while failure to take a decision within the stipulated period can result in the approval being deemed to have been granted.

According to KCCI, these provisions address one of the principal concerns of the business community: the uncertainty arising from prolonged delays in obtaining statutory approvals. The introduction of defined timelines, coupled with deemed approval, can bring greater certainty and accountability to the regulatory process.

The Chamber said the new framework also addresses another longstanding concern of the business community by reducing the requirement for multiple and duplicative NOCs. The legislation identifies a range of NOCs that are not required under the specified framework and provides that an NOC should not be sought where it is not mandated under law or the applicable rules.

The Chamber further appreciated the One State Principle, which seeks to prevent duplication of information, documentation, approvals and processes already submitted to another government authority.

According to KCCI, the combined effect of these provisions can significantly reduce the compliance burden on entrepreneurs and enable businesses to devote greater attention to productive activity rather than navigating multiple layers of government approvals.

KCCI stressed that prescribed timelines must be strictly adhered to, deemed approvals must operate in accordance with the law, and entrepreneurs should not be subjected to requirements that have been specifically removed or rationalised under the new framework.

The Chamber urged all concerned departments to align their rules, procedures, online systems and internal processes with the new legislation so that the reforms are reflected at the operational level.