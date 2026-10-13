New Director Information holds interaction with officers of DIPR

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Mamta Yadav today assumed the charge as Director Information, Jammu and Kashmir, and held an introductory interaction with officers and officials of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

During the interaction, the Director underscored the pivotal role of the Information Department in ensuring effective communication between the Government and the public, emphasizing the need for transparency, accuracy, timeliness and wider outreach in the dissemination of information relating to government policies, developmental initiatives and public welfare programmes.

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Emphasising the importance of adapting to the evolving media landscape, the Director called for greater utilization of digital platforms and modern communication tools to strengthen the Department's outreach and enhance public engagement.

Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Deputy Director Information (PR&AV), Javid Ahmad Rather; besides other senior officers and officials of DIPR, were present on the occasion.

Later, the Director also inspected various sections of the department and took detailed assessment of their functioning.