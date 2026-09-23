New clothing store ‘Pratha Fashion House’ inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Advocate Ankur Sharma and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, spokespersons of the J&K unit of BJP, today inaugurated a new clothing store 'Pratha Fashion House' in Jammu.

The store is owned and operated by Vivek Sharma and his wife, Pallavi Sharma, marking a new venture by the couple in the local retail and garment trade.

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Speaking on the occasion, the spokespersons congratulated the owners on the launch and expressed confidence that the venture would contribute to the growing commercial activity in the TalabTillo area.

They emphasized the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses as part of the broader vision for economic growth and self-reliance in Jammu and Kashmir and praised Modi Government for introducing vision and schemes creating young entrepreneurs in line with countries' vision of Viksit Bharat of 2047.

The inauguration was attended by family members, local residents and well-wishers, who joined in celebrating the launch of the new establishment.

The new clothing House is expected to cater to the clothing needs of residents in the Talab Tillo and surrounding localities, offering a range of garments for the local community.