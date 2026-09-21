New CAT Court Complex Inaugurated In Jammu: Centre Tells SC

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that a new office-and-court complex of the Central Administrative Tribunal has been inaugurated in Jammu.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the new complex of the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) Jammu bench was inaugurated at Bahu Plaza on Sunday.

The top court took note of the submission and closed a 2020 PIL filed by Achal Sharma alleging lack of adequate space and staff for the functioning of the CAT bench in Jammu.

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The apex court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach it again and highlight any concern that may arise in future.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated the new office-cum-court complex of the CAT's Jammu bench, describing the facility as another step towards strengthening speedy, affordable and accessible justice in service matters.

Referring to the Tribunal's overall performance, Singh said that since its inception in 1985 till June 30, 2026, 10,01,177 cases had been filed before its benches across the country.

Of these, 9,32,723 have been disposed of, resulting in an overall disposal rate of 93.16 per cent.

The performance of the Jammu and Srinagar benches was particularly significant in view of the substantial workload transferred to them from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir High Court, apart from the fresh cases instituted before the Tribunal.

Up to June 30 this year, as many as 20,984 cases were transferred from the high court, while 20,405 fresh cases were filed before these benches, Singh said.

Accordingly, 18,392 and 13,952 cases were disposed of from the above two categories, respectively, said Singh, the minister of state in the prime minister's office.