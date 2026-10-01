New building for Gandhi Nagar Hospital in pipeline: Sakeena

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo today informed the House that the proposal regarding construction of new building for Gandhi Nagar Hospital is in pipeline.

The Minister was replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Vikram Randhawa regarding declaration of the old hospital building of Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, as unsafe pursuant to the Safety Audit conducted by the Superintending Engineer (Structural Wing), Jammu, necessitating its demolition and construction of a new, modern hospital building at the site.

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The Minister informed the House that, during 2025, the old building of Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, developed severe water seepage and waterlogging issues. Accordingly, a Structural Safety Audit was conducted by PWD (DIQC), Jammu, which highlighted certain safety concerns pertaining to the building, she added.

Keeping in view the safety of patients and staff, the Minister said that all hospital services, except the OPD Block, were shifted to the 200-bedded MCH Building of GMC Jammu. She added that, simultaneously, the necessary process for construction of a new hospital building at the existing site has been initiated.

Sakeena Itoo informed the House that the requisite floor-wise service plans, duly approved by the Committee constituted for the purpose, have already been submitted to the Chief Architect and Chief Engineer, PWD, Jammu. The total station site plan, required for preparation of the architectural design, is presently under finalization, she added.

The Minister further informed that, upon completion of the requisite formalities and documentation, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of the new hospital building will be prepared by the PW(R&B) Department.