New Batch Of IPS Officers To Be Attached With MHA Before Probation

New Delhi, Oct 28: In a first, a recently passed-out batch of IPS officers will be attached to the Union Home Ministry before proceeding on probation and subsequent posting in their respective cadres, officials said on Wednesday.

The 78RR batch, comprising 151 officer trainees, including 16 foreign officers from neighbouring countries, recently completed Phase-I training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), they said.

Sources said a programme has been organised at Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday for the attachment of the 2025 batch (78RR) with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

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Addressing the Dikshant Parade of the Regular Recruit (RR) batch of IPS officers on October 17, the Union Home Secretary had conveyed the message of Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasising zero tolerance towards terrorism, time-bound action and improved intelligence coordination.

According to the Home Ministry’s directives on IPS training issued in 2023, upon completion of training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, “a probationer shall undergo such further training in the State to which he is posted and for such period as the Central Government may, in consultation with the State Government concerned, direct.” (Agenices)